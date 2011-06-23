Amorphis & Swallow The Sun

Amorphis & Swallow The Sun

Time: March 18, 2017 from 7:30pm to 11:30pm
Location: The Mod Club
Street: 722 College St.
City/Town: Toronto
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/even…
Phone: 416 588 7886
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Inertia Entertainment
Event Description

From the Land Of A Thousand Lakes comes two of their finest musical exports.

Amorphis, a mix of Folk, Progressive and Doom Metal Fusing together to create a sound of their own. Formed in 1990, Internationally recognized

Swallow The Sun - A Sonic Scope of Music; Created 100% from the Heart

Canadian, INternational Wacken Band Battle Winner Vesperia will open this event.

