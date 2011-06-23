Documentary screening: Finn with an Oyster

The Story Behind Toronto’s New City Hall

Toronto’s City Hall is an iconic building that needs no introduction, yet the events leading up to the construction of Viljo Revell’s civic masterpiece have largely been forgotten. The film Finn with an Oyster explores the now little-remembered history of the unprecedent¬ed international architectural competition, its planning and building, and its subsequent impact on the life of the city.

There will be a Q&A with the filmmakers, Michael Kainer and Karen Teeple, following the screening.

This film screening is part of the programming for the Gardiner Museum's new exhibit True Nordic: How Scandinavia influenced design in Canada, a landmark exhibition that explores more than seven decades of Nordic aesthetic influence on Canadian design.