Yes, the Estonian Documentary Film Festival is back this year and we invite all our Finnish friends to come out and enjoy the screenings. Below are the dates and times of the screenings:

SCHEDULE

Doors open 1 hour prior to screening time.

All evening films include post-screening discussion led by our moderator.

EstDocs embraces non-Estonian speaking audiences, as the festival operates in English and all films include English subtitles.

Friday November 4, 2016 – GALA PRESENTATION

THE MASTER PLAN

SUUR PLAAN

SHORT FILM COMPETITION AWARDS

Reception 6:30PM /Short Film Awards 7:30PM

8:30PM Screening at BLOOR HOT DOCS CINEMA, 506 BLOOR STREET WEST

$15 Reception & Screening / Cash Bar

Après at Southern Accent Restaurant – 595 Markham Street

Saturday November 5, 2016 – SPECIAL PRESENTATION

OUT OF FASHION

MOEST VÄLJAS

POP-UP FASHION SHOW WITH SPECIAL GUEST REET AUS

Reception 7:00PM

8:00PM Screening at BLOOR HOT DOCS CINEMA, 506 BLOOR STREET WEST

$15 Reception & Screening / Cash Bar

Après at Pauper’s Pub – 539 Bloor St West

Sunday, November 6, 2016

1:00PM Screening

WOLF’S HOUR

UNDI TUND

3:00PM Screening

THE HEART OF A WOLF

HUNDI SÜDA SEES

5:00PM Screening

EMPTY SPACE / TÜHI RUUM

LAND OF SOUL / HINGEMAA

TARTU COLLEGE, 310 BLOOR STREET WEST

$10 per Screening* / $20 SUNDAY SHOWCASE ticket for all three films

Cash Bar

Monday November 7, 2016

LIFE ON THE MOTHER RIVER

EMAJÕE VETEMAAILM

2:00PM at EHATARE, 40 OLD KINGSTON ROAD

Pay-What-You-Can

Tuesday November 8, 2016

CANVAS CITY

LÕUENDI LINN

VIGALA SASS – LAST RECORDINGS

VIGALA SASS – VIIMASED LINDID

(6:00PM Estonian House Café Concession / Cash Bar)

7:00PM at ESTONIAN HOUSE, 958 BROADVIEW AVENUE

$10