Finnish Canadian Historical Society Book Sale

Time: May 13, 2017 from 10am to 2pm
Location: Finlandia Village
Street: 233 4th Ave.,
City/Town: Sudbury, Ontario
Website or Map: http://www.finlandiavillage.c…
Phone: 705-692-9106
Event Type: book, sale
Latest Activity: May 4
The Finnish Canadian Historical Society, Sudbury has published the book "Finns in the Inco Triangle & IN Touch 1936 – 2002 " which is a collection of articles and photographs of people of Finnish heritage in the Inco Triangle and IN Touch magazines.
The Society will be selling the books at the Mayfair sale on
Saturday, May 13th at Finlandia Village, 4th Ave.,Sudbury
Copies are also available now at Ramakko’s on Regent St & Pinehill Lumber, Lively
