Keepers of the Loom -dokumentin ilmaisesitys / Free screening of the documentary Keepers of the Loom

Event Details

Keepers of the Loom -dokumentin ilmaisesitys / Free screening of the documentary Keepers of the Loom

Time: August 14, 2016 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Thunder Bay
Street: 314 Bay Street
City/Town: Suomalaisen työn temppeli / The Finnish Labour Temple
Event Type: dokumentin, esitys, /, documentary, screening
Organized By: Kanadan Sanomat
Latest Activity: Aug 8

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

FI: Palkittu dokumentti Keepers of the Loom kertoo kanadanvirolaisten naisten kulttuurinsa säilyttämisen eteen tehdystä kovasta työstä. Tule katsomaan vaikuttava dokumentti ilmaiseksi Suomalaisen työn temppelille Thunder Bayhin, 14. elokuuta. Esitys alkaa klo 18:00.

ENG: The award winning documentary Keepers of the Loom tells the story of the Estonian-Canadian women who fled their homeland and came to Canada as refugees while struggling with keeping their culture alive. Come see the documentary for free at the Finnish Labour Temple in Thunder Bay on the 14th of August. The screening begins at 6 pm.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Keepers of the Loom -dokumentin ilmaisesitys / Free screening of the documentary Keepers of the Loom to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Attending (1)

Events

Useful links:

 

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish Goodies in Canada 1 Reply

Get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such a fresh Fazer Rye Bread,…Continue

Tags: Aura, Licorice, Meira, Paulig, Laihian

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Jul 23.

Finnish children's books available in English for first time!

Hello! This is Pikku Publishing, publisher of Markus Majaluoma's books in English.This charming and original author/illustrator is super successful in Finland and has been a nominee for the Finlandia…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 2.

looking for work

hello!i m looking for work in canada..i know it is very difficult and challenging..need all kind of permits etc.but i would be very grateful for all kind of tips and possibilities to get some work in…Continue

Started by kari pääkkönen in Food & Entertainment Oct 20, 2015.

LITTLE ONES by Kari Suomalainen

Dear friends of all things Finnish! Kari Suomalainen's LITTLE ONES is now available in English for the first time: this funny and beautiful gift book for new parents can be bought from IPG in Chicago…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Oct 3, 2015.

© 2016   Created by Tommi Korhonen.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service