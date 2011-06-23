Ontario Finnish Resthome Ladies Auxiliary Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar

Our Ladies Auxiliary here at The Finnish Resthome have been hard at work baking Dozens of loaves of Pula and over 500 cookies! All for the Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar Saturday, May 13th at 1pm in the Kesitupa (721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie) ! Tickets are $4 each and very worth it ! Get tickets from the Ontario Finnish Resthome Foundation Office, 721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON