Time: May 13, 2017 from 1pm to 2:30pm
Location: Kesitupa, 721 North Street., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Event Type: fundraiser
Organized By: Ontario Finnish Resthome Found.
Latest Activity: 47 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Our Ladies Auxiliary here at The Finnish Resthome have been hard at work baking Dozens of loaves of Pula and over 500 cookies! All for the Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar Saturday, May 13th at 1pm in the Kesitupa (721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie) ! Tickets are $4 each and very worth it ! Get tickets from the Ontario Finnish Resthome Foundation Office, 721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Comment
RSVP for Ontario Finnish Resthome Ladies Auxiliary Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar to add comments!
Join finnishcanadian.com