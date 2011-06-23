Time: November 12, 2016 from 11am to 3pm
Location: Finlandia Village Lepokoti Voima Hall
Street: 233 Fourth Ave.
City/Town: Sudbury
Phone: 705 522.7831
Event Type: fundraiser, art, show
Organized By: Paula Rautanen
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
A pre-Christmas sale of original artwork by up to 10 local artists.Free admission and a chance to win some wonderful door prizes.Twenty percent of all sales donated to the Finlandia SISU Fund. Come and join us for coffee and homemade pulla.
Comment
RSVP for Pikkujoulu Art Show to add comments!
Join finnishcanadian.com