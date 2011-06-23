Scandinavian Bazaar and Bakery

Event Details

Scandinavian Bazaar and Bakery

Time: November 11, 2016 at 3pm to November 12, 2016 at 12pm
Location: Cookstown Ontario
Street: 5579 County Rd 27
City/Town: Cookstown
Phone: 705-458-9568 / 705-424-7124
Event Type: fundraising, bazaar, and, bakery.
Organized By: Anne Niemi
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Come and experience a taste of a Scandinavian Christmas - Bazaar and bakery!
Finnish baked goods- pulla, torttus, Karjalan Piirakas, cakes and cookies, many Christmas dishes!
Join us for supper on Friday or a brunch on Saturday morning.
Sing along with us on Friday night in our candlelit sanctuary and listen to children and youth sing songs of Christmas.
Welcome to all! - Just an hour north of Toronto!

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Scandinavian Bazaar and Bakery to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Attending (1)

Events

Useful links:

 

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish Goodies for Christmas 1 Reply

Get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such a fresh Fazer Rye Bread,…Continue

Tags: Aura, Licorice, Meira, Paulig, Laihian

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Oct 21.

Finnish children's books available in English for first time!

Hello! This is Pikku Publishing, publisher of Markus Majaluoma's books in English.This charming and original author/illustrator is super successful in Finland and has been a nominee for the Finlandia…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 2.

looking for work

hello!i m looking for work in canada..i know it is very difficult and challenging..need all kind of permits etc.but i would be very grateful for all kind of tips and possibilities to get some work in…Continue

Started by kari pääkkönen in Food & Entertainment Oct 20, 2015.

LITTLE ONES by Kari Suomalainen

Dear friends of all things Finnish! Kari Suomalainen's LITTLE ONES is now available in English for the first time: this funny and beautiful gift book for new parents can be bought from IPG in Chicago…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Oct 3, 2015.

© 2016   Created by Tommi Korhonen.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service