Time: September 10, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Finlandia Village
The Sudbury Finnish Male Choir 2018/19 Season begins on Monday, September 10th at 7pm at Finlandia Village 233 Fourth Avenue, Sudbury. Proud of its Finnish roots, the male choir performs songs in 4-part harmony in both Finnish and English. Men, young and old, are invited to join us for a fun evening of choral harmony. For more information, please contact Niilo Saari tel 705 692 3823

