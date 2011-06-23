The Sudbury Finnish Male Choir 2018/19 Season begins on Monday, September 10th at 7pm at Finlandia Village 233 Fourth Avenue, Sudbury. Proud of its Finnish roots, the male choir performs songs in 4-part harmony in both Finnish and English. Men, young and old, are invited to join us for a fun evening of choral harmony. For more information, please contact Niilo Saari tel 705 692 3823