Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!

FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and raised in Finland but something about an adventure in Canada just called for us. So, we made the move and started a new life in Canada!

After a few years of living here it became obvious that there was something that Canada (and us!) needed: Nordic goodies! After playing with the idea for a while, we decided that why not to do this ourselves! We could start bringing the very best of Finnish and Swedish goodies into the country - and share the Nordic way of life all across North America. And oh, what a ride it has been!

FinnGoods is turning 10 years this year. We are heading towards the teenage years!

We are so happy that we have been able to share this journey with all of you. We can't wait to see what the next 10 years will hold!

Love,
Henna + Timo

Read more about our story from the Blog 💙

Views: 5

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

RSS

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story 1 Reply

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue

Tags: Kahvi, Licorice, Varrasleipä, Finntoast, Halva

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago.

Family

Genealogy going on with me. I'm looking for information about a person: Name: Jenny Ojalehto Luonua. b.10 Jun 1903. Pennsylvania. Parents: Herman Luonua and Maria Rapinoja Luonua.Continue

Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.

Tietoja enostani etsiskelen 1 Reply

Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue

Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.

Ruisjauhoja vailla 1 Reply

Mistä oikein löydän ruisjauhoja Quebec Citystä? Olen käynyt jo ties kuinka monessa putiikissa ja marketissa enkä ole nähnyt niitä myytävän. Tietysti ruisleipäkin kelpaisi ensisijaisesti, mutta sen…Continue

Tags: rye, quebec, ruisleipä, ruis

Started by Vilukko in Food & Entertainment. Last reply by Kanadan Sanomat Jan 23, 2019.

© 2022   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service