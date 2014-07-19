Scandinavian Food Products 2018

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, different kinds of Licorice, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Cheese and Baking Products.

We have lots of stock available!

All the products that are available for ordering are listed at www.FinnGoods.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We speak Finnish and English.

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 2 hours ago

Order from stock today! Happy Easter!

