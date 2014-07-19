Scandinavian Food Products 2018

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, different kinds of Licorice, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Cheese and Baking Products.

Summer orders are due on Wednesday May 30th!

All the products that are available for ordering are listed at www.FinnGoods.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We speak Finnish and English.

Views: 2920

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

Summer orders are due on Wednesday May 30th! Deal of the month - Use coupon code eTransfer and make a payment using eTransfer to get 5% off your order! Note that once we receive the payment, you will get the order receipt by e-mail.

RSS

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish Design Featured at the Canadian Furniture Show

Trend Showcase 2018 features designs from Finland. The show highlights the trend in Scandinavian furnishings, with accessories from other showrooms at the Toronto International Design Centre (TIDC).…Continue

Tags: Show, Furniture, Canadian

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Buy, Sell & Trade 29 minutes ago.

Scandinavian Food Products 2018 2 Replies

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago.

Mahdollinen muutto kanadaan

Hei arvon foorumilaiset.Olisi kiinnostusta tietää mitä kaikkea tarvisin siihen jos muuttaisin johonkin päin kanadaa? Ei ole siis vielä todellakaa varmaa mutta alustaavasti kyselen. Miten helppoa on…Continue

Started by E.Rantala in Miscellaneous Apr 24.

Nordic Happiness is a Choice!

Nordic Happiness has arrived! We are pleased to receive our floor models from Made By Choice, Helsinki. (www.madebychoice.com) A variety of colours are…Continue

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 5.

© 2018   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service