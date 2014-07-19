Scandinavian Food Products 2018

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Cheese and Baking Products.

Summer orders are due on Sunday, July 29th!

All the products that are available for ordering are listed at www.FinnGoods.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

Order for Summer before or on July 29th!

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



WTB: Finnish 78rpm gramophone records

Hi, I would like to buy Finnish gramophone records, 78 rpm, and Finnish phonograph cylinders. Please send more information by e-mail (Finnish or English): j.t.paavola@gmail.com Cell: +1.971.470.6895…Continue

Started by Juha Paavola in Buy, Sell & Trade 57 minutes ago.

Scandinavian Food Products 2018 2 Replies

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago.

Onko Sinulla juuria Isojoen Kärjenkoskella? Do you have any roots in Kärjenkoski, Isojoki, Finland?

Onko Sinulla juuria Isojoen Kärjenkoskella?Ovatko esivanhempasi Kärjenkoskelta tai oletko muuten tietoinen ja kiinnostunut kylästämme? Olet tervetullut Kärjenkosken kylän 325-vuotisjuhlaan lauantaina…Continue

Tags: Kärjenkoski, Isojoki, Finland

Started by Aki E Pitkakoski in Travel Jun 20.

Aupairiksi Kanadaan

Hei! Olen syksyllä 19 vuotta täyttävä tyttö ja valmistun tänä keväänä lukiosta. Aijon nyt pitää välivuoden ja toivoisin pääseväni aupairiksi Kanadaan. Haluaisin aloittaa aupairin työt syksyllä.…Continue

Started by Venla Saleva in Miscellaneous May 27.

