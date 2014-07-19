Finnish and Swedish Foods in Canada

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Cheese and Baking Products.

Christmas orders are due on Tuesday, October 30th while quantities last!

All the products that are available for ordering are listed at www.FinnGoods.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.

Views: 3269

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 2 hours ago

Christmas orders are due on Tuesday October 30th while quantities last!

RSS

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish and Swedish Foods in Canada 2 Replies

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales 2 hours ago.

for sale

Continue

Started by meeri makinen in Buy, Sell & Trade on Sunday.

For Sale; Set of "Wagon Wheel" lamps (3) $ 300.0

Continue

Started by meeri makinen in Buy, Sell & Trade Oct 1.

For Sale 3 Antique chairs + 1 Armchair same style. $ 250.0 Each.

Continue

Started by meeri makinen in Buy, Sell & Trade Oct 1.

© 2018   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service