Finnish and Swedish Goodies for Christmas

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Cheese and Baking Products.

Order for Christmas from our stock while quantities last!

All the products that are available for ordering are listed at www.FinnGoods.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

https://www.finngoods.com/in-stock/

Mahdollinen muutto kanadaan 1 Reply

Hei arvon foorumilaiset.Olisi kiinnostusta tietää mitä kaikkea tarvisin siihen jos muuttaisin johonkin päin kanadaa? Ei ole siis vielä todellakaa varmaa mutta alustaavasti kyselen. Miten helppoa on…Continue

Started by E.Rantala in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Vilukko Nov 21.

Saunavinkkejä

Quebecistä kiinnostaisi saada saunavinkkejä? Ei huvittaisi lähteä vaan Thunder Bayhin asti saunomaan kunnolla.Continue

Tags: montreal, quebec, sauna

Started by Vilukko in Travel Nov 21.

Where to buy old labour books? / Mistä ostaa vanhoja työväenliikkeen julkaisuja?

Could somebody give a hint (or even offer to sell some) where to look for old books, journals, newspapers etc print products of old finnishcanadian (or finnish american)labour movement? Used book…Continue

Started by Vilukko in Buy, Sell & Trade Nov 21.

