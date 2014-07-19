Happy Easter! Win Gift Cards to FinnGoods and Vivio Flowers

Visit FinnGoods Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to win $50 gift card for Vivio Flowers and $50 gift card for FinnGoods. Check out our Facebook & Instagram pages for the raffle rules and to participate. Take a look at our newsletter as well for new Arctic Power Berry Powders.

FACEBOOK PAGE

INSTAGRAM PAGE

FINNGOODS NEWSLETTER

Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice/Salmiak, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Jam, Berry Powders, Cheese and Baking and Specialty Products.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.

Views: 4084

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

Visit FinnGoods Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to win $50 gift card for Vivio Flowers and $50 gift card for FinnGoods by April 13th.

RSS

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Happy Easter! Win Gift Cards to FinnGoods and Vivio Flowers 2 Replies

Visit FinnGoods Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to win $50 gift card for Vivio Flowers and $50 gift card for FinnGoods. Check out our Facebook & Instagram pages for the raffle rules and…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago.

Tietoja enostani etsiskelen 1 Reply

Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue

Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.

Ruisjauhoja vailla 1 Reply

Mistä oikein löydän ruisjauhoja Quebec Citystä? Olen käynyt jo ties kuinka monessa putiikissa ja marketissa enkä ole nähnyt niitä myytävän. Tietysti ruisleipäkin kelpaisi ensisijaisesti, mutta sen…Continue

Tags: rye, quebec, ruisleipä, ruis

Started by Vilukko in Food & Entertainment. Last reply by Kanadan Sanomat Jan 23, 2019.

Mahdollinen muutto kanadaan 1 Reply

Hei arvon foorumilaiset.Olisi kiinnostusta tietää mitä kaikkea tarvisin siihen jos muuttaisin johonkin päin kanadaa? Ei ole siis vielä todellakaa varmaa mutta alustaavasti kyselen. Miten helppoa on…Continue

Started by E.Rantala in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Vilukko Nov 21, 2018.

© 2020   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service