Happy Easter! Win Gift Cards to FinnGoods and Vivio Flowers

Visit FinnGoods Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to win $50 gift card for Vivio Flowers and $50 gift card for FinnGoods. Check out our Facebook & Instagram pages for the raffle rules and to participate. Take a look at our newsletter as well for new Arctic Power Berry Powders.



FACEBOOK PAGE

INSTAGRAM PAGE

FINNGOODS NEWSLETTER

Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice/Salmiak, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Jam, Berry Powders, Cheese and Baking and Specialty Products.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.