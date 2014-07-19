Metrilaku - Meter Licorice Available at www.FinnGoods.com

Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada and the USA. We are located in Vancouver area and carry most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread (Finntoast), Chocolates and Candies, great variety of Licorice/Salmiak, Mustard, Herring, Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Jam, Berry Powders, Cheese and Baking and Specialty Products.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at sales@finngoods.com. We provide service in Finnish and English.

www.FinnGoods.com

ONLINE ONLY! Traditional Metrilaku’s (Meter Licorice) from Finland by MakuLaku! The available flavours are Cola Twist Sweet Licorice, Strawberry Twist Sweet Licorice and Filled Salty Licorice. Make a note which flavours you'd like when ordering at https://www.FinnGoods.com/product-category/metrilaku/ (The photo is from our Scandinavian Midsummer Festival 2019 booth.)