OFRA at The Bon Soo Passport To Unity

May 13, 2017 from 1pm to 2:30pm – Kesitupa, 721 North Street., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Our Ladies Auxiliary here at The Finnish Resthome have been hard at work baking Dozens of loaves of Pula and over 500 cookies! All for the Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar Saturday, May 13th at 1pm in the…

Organized by Ontario Finnish Resthome Found. | Type: fundraiser