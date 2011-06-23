Jim Ronback's Page

"Jim was born in Sudburyin 1936. My parents were Urho Ronback/ Pihlaja and Helvi Mikkola/ Ronback/ Pihlaja nee Kaartinen. I went to Sudbury High and after leaving home on 46 (? street numbers have changed since I left) Beech Street. In 1962 I…"
Jim was born in Sudburyin 1936. My parents were Urho Ronback/ Pihlaja and Helvi Mikkola/ Ronback/ Pihlaja nee Kaartinen. I went to Sudbury High and after leaving home on 46 (? street numbers have changed since I left) Beech Street. In 1962 I eventually graduated as an electrical engineer from the University of Waterloo. During the later part of my career I've worked as a System Safety Engineer on the Canadian Advanced Air Traffic System (CAATS). Prior to that I worked on Canada Arm II for the International Space Station. I made sure that the Canada Arm II did not inadvertently fling astronauts into space. Since retiring after 9/11 I have become an environmental activist and shooting birds with my camera. I met Mary Waldorf who was a physio and occupational therapist and after three engagements we got married in the Toronto Unitarian Congregation. I put an ad in the Vapaa Sana inviting everyone to come to the reception. I think that novel ad was also picked by newspapers in Finland.
Kuulemiin
Tavaan rannan maalari, Jim
