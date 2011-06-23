Nina Koskenoja
  • Toronto, ON
  • Canada
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Events
  • Photos
  • Photo Albums
  • Videos
 

Nina Koskenoja's Page

Latest Activity

Nina Koskenoja is now a member of finnishcanadian.com
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!

Comment Wall

  • No comments yet!

You need to be a member of finnishcanadian.com to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

 
 
 

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Scandinavian Food Products 2018 2 Replies

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales on Sunday.

Nordic Happiness is a Choice!

Nordic Happiness has arrived! We are pleased to receive our floor models from Made By Choice, Helsinki. (www.madebychoice.com) A variety of colours are…Continue

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 5.

Toronto Interior Design Show

Next week marks the opening of the Interior Design Show, Jan. 18-21, at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre. Get inspired by 2018's most innovative international and Canadian design. Tickets are…Continue

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Buy, Sell & Trade Jan 12.

Made By Choice Wins Award!

Made By Choice is a Finnish company consisting of a group of designers who pride themselves in their quality of product and craftsmanship. Recently, they won a prestigious award in the Restaurant and…Continue

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Buy, Sell & Trade Nov 20, 2017.

© 2018   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service