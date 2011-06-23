Eero Siivonen's Comments

Hei, Nîmesi perusteella vain satunnaisesti laitoin Viestit. Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen. Thunder Bayssa on viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt! Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut ja olisko joku hänen tuttunsä tavoitettavissa Erkki oli syntynyt 03.07.1929 Raumalla ja kuollut 24.02.1995 Thunder Bayssa. Oli muuttanut Kanadaan n.1952.
Terveiset Raumalta Jouni Palonen
