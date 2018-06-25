Finnfest USA discussed the Finnish civil war in Tampere

Canadian, American and Finnish anthems were heard in the main hall of University of Tampere on June 25, 2018, at the start of the first ever FinnFest arranged in Finland. Themes included the Finnish civil war. FinnFest CEO K Marianne Wargelin said this was the first time the bloody civil war was discussed in detail in a FinnFest USA seminar. Leading Finnish researchers gave contributions and responded to questions. From the left here Pertti Haapala, Mervi Kaarninen and Martti Häikiö.

Views: 100

Comment

You need to be a member of finnishcanadian.com to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish and Swedish Goodies for Christmas 2 Replies

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Dec 9, 2018.

Mahdollinen muutto kanadaan 1 Reply

Hei arvon foorumilaiset.Olisi kiinnostusta tietää mitä kaikkea tarvisin siihen jos muuttaisin johonkin päin kanadaa? Ei ole siis vielä todellakaa varmaa mutta alustaavasti kyselen. Miten helppoa on…Continue

Started by E.Rantala in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Vilukko Nov 21, 2018.

Saunavinkkejä

Quebecistä kiinnostaisi saada saunavinkkejä? Ei huvittaisi lähteä vaan Thunder Bayhin asti saunomaan kunnolla.Continue

Tags: montreal, quebec, sauna

Started by Vilukko in Travel Nov 21, 2018.

Where to buy old labour books? / Mistä ostaa vanhoja työväenliikkeen julkaisuja?

Could somebody give a hint (or even offer to sell some) where to look for old books, journals, newspapers etc print products of old finnishcanadian (or finnish american)labour movement? Used book…Continue

Started by Vilukko in Buy, Sell & Trade Nov 21, 2018.

© 2019   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service