FInnfest USA laid wreaths at the memorials of civil war victims in Tampere

"We did it and tell everyone we were here, and others should do it as well". This was the message from the FinnFest USA CEO K Marianne Wargelin (left) at the memorial of the red 1918 victims in Tampere, on June 25.2018. The wreath had been laid moments before by Board Members Aileen  Caldwell and Sally Morales (right). Chamber choir Sonora from Äänekoski accompanied the ceremony. FinnFest USA laid a wreath also at the corresponding white side memorial in the same Kalevankangas cemetary.  The text on the stone says "In memory of the workers who perished  for their conviction".  The red memorial was erected in the spring of 1941.

