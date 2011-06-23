Documentary screening: Finn with an Oyster

Time: November 3, 2016 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art
Street: 111 Queens Park
City/Town: Toronto
Website or Map: http://www.gardinermuseum.on.…
Phone: 416-408-5078
Event Type: film, screening
Organized By: Jae Yang
The Story Behind Toronto’s New City Hall
Toronto’s City Hall is an iconic building that needs no introduction, yet the events leading up to the construction of Viljo Revell’s civic masterpiece have largely been forgotten. The film Finn with an Oyster explores the now little-remembered history of the unprecedent¬ed international architectural competition, its planning and building, and its subsequent impact on the life of the city.
There will be a Q&A with the filmmakers, Michael Kainer and Karen Teeple, following the screening.
This film screening is part of the programming for the Gardiner Museum's new exhibit True Nordic: How Scandinavia influenced design in Canada, a landmark exhibition that explores more than seven decades of Nordic aesthetic influence on Canadian design.
