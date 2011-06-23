Scandinavian Bazaar and Bakery

Time: November 11, 2016 at 3pm to November 12, 2016 at 12pm
Location: Cookstown Ontario
Street: 5579 County Rd 27
City/Town: Cookstown
Phone: 705-458-9568 / 705-424-7124
Event Type: fundraising, bazaar, and, bakery.
Organized By: Anne Niemi
Come and experience a taste of a Scandinavian Christmas - Bazaar and bakery!
Finnish baked goods- pulla, torttus, Karjalan Piirakas, cakes and cookies, many Christmas dishes!
Join us for supper on Friday or a brunch on Saturday morning.
Sing along with us on Friday night in our candlelit sanctuary and listen to children and youth sing songs of Christmas.
Welcome to all! - Just an hour north of Toronto!
