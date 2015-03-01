Babysitting töitä Montrealissa!

Hei!
Nimeni on Linda, olen 30-vuotta vanha mimiikian opiskelija montrealissa. Haen töitä lastenvahtina, kokemusta on kavereitten lasten vahtina ja hieman työnäkin. Olen vastuuntuntoollinen ja luotettava. Puhun ruotsia sujuvasti. I speak also english et je parle francais.
Jos olette kiinnostuneita ottakaa yhteyttä! Mailiosoitteeseen liliana.jokela@gmail.com
:)
