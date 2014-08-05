Book about Inkeri & Finnish-Canadian experiences

I am currently producing a book and illustrated film about a dramatic upbringing under a father who was not just a Finn but also experienced the devastation of Stalin's purges of the Ingrian Finns in Russia during the 1930's.

Inger: Father & Son takes place in primarily two eras - early 20th century Karelia & Ingermanland (Russia) and late 20th century (Canada), detailing much about the overall Finnish immigrant experience to the English speaking audience as well as valuable unknown aspects of Finnish history.

A 40 page preview of Inger: Father & Son plus a video with Finnish and Swedish captioning are available at my website:

http://ryosa.com/ingerbook

If you send a financial contribution to this project you will automatically receive a copy of the full eBook edition and maybe some other goodies as well!

Other material in the works include a series of paintings featuring Finnish Ingermanland. Prints available for purchase by request.

