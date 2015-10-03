LITTLE ONES by Kari Suomalainen

Dear friends of all things Finnish! Kari Suomalainen's LITTLE ONES is now available in English for the first time: this funny and beautiful gift book for new parents can be bought from IPG in Chicago (www.ipgbook.com). It is printed in hardcover with a lovely original jacket, and will make a great heirloom for any family. A true classic with class! And it's price is also very attractive, given the quality of the printing: C$23.95 Kari was a great Finn, loved for his talent as a cartoonist on Helsingin Sanomat for decades, but he was also a soldier, artist and writer, whose legacy lives on in his books and artworks (and the Visavuori museum). I hope you will enjoy this wonderful book: you can also order it from your local bookshops, and your local Finnish bookstore may well be stocking it! If not, tell them about it! Best wishes, Elena Mannion, Publisher, Pikku Publishing, London