Matti Toppi

Hi,
I'm looking for Matti Toppi cemetery place In Thunder Bay. He was dead on 1957. Matti had son name Matti Kuusisto, he died there 1993.
All kind knowledge will be fine.

Matti Toppi

Started by Simo Siipola in Miscellaneous 1 hour ago.

