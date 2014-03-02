New to Niagara

We are new to the Niagara area and I am looking for people to connect with in my Finnish heritage. I grew up in Thunder Bay and loved the multi-cultural aspect of that community. I grew up with family speaking Finnish, though they did not teach us children.

We are a young retired couple (50's) and just trying to make connections. If someone is here from Finland maybe we can connect and you can even help me learn some Finnish and I can help you feel a little closer to home by sharing in your love of all things Finnish.

Love to walk, hike, travel and Nordic ski, so we love being active.

So, anyone from Mississauga to the Niagara region looking for Finnish connections I'd love to hear from you.