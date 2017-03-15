Wanted: Bilingual English-Finnish and English-Swedish agents

I represent a consultancy firm, LineOne. We are doing a feasibility study for our client. Our client wishes to setup a multilingual telephone support network for their agents and clients. This is NOT telemarketing. It is technical/mechanical information support. The client strongly prefers support in real time for Helsinki and Stockholm. Technical/mechanical knowledge is not necessary, as there would be a four to six week paid training period. Native or near native language command is necessary. This would not be a call centre. Training and work would be done at home.As this is by internet, place or residence is not relevant.

If you would like more information, I can be reached at sketola@lineone.ca or at 416.970.1683.

