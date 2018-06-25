Finnfest USA discussed the Finnish civil war in Tampere

Canadian, American and Finnish anthems were heard in the main hall of University of Tampere on June 25, 2018, at the start of the first ever FinnFest arranged in Finland. Themes included the Finnish civil war. FinnFest CEO K Marianne Wargelin said this was the first time the bloody civil war was discussed in detail in a FinnFest USA seminar. Leading Finnish researchers gave contributions and responded to questions. From the left here Pertti Haapala, Mervi Kaarninen and Martti Häikiö.

