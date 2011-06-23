With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue
Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue
Nancy Laatunen's Comments
Comment Wall (1 comment)
hello Nanay,
I am a FinnishCanadian....member of a few Finnish Groups
You need to be a member of finnishcanadian.com to add comments!
Join finnishcanadian.com
Welcome to
finnishcanadian.com
Sign Up
or Sign In
Or sign in with:
Events
Useful links:
Videos
Kuolemanlaakson tuulen tuiverrus / The wind of Death Valley
Added by Kanadan Sanomat
Finnish guy teaches how to disco
Added by Kanadan Sanomat
Forum
Nordic Goods Online Store - FinnGoods 1 Reply
Shop your favourite Finnish and Swedish products at FinnGoods at www.FinnGoods.com. We are located in Langley, BC and ship…Continue
Tags: Fazer, Salmiakki, Licorice, Lakritsi
Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Apr 22.
Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story 1 Reply
With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue
Tags: Kahvi, Licorice, Varrasleipä, Finntoast, Halva
Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales May 28, 2022.
Family
Genealogy going on with me. I'm looking for information about a person: Name: Jenny Ojalehto Luonua. b.10 Jun 1903. Pennsylvania. Parents: Herman Luonua and Maria Rapinoja Luonua.Continue
Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.
Tietoja enostani etsiskelen 1 Reply
Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue
Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.