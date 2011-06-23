Jj allin's Comments

Comment Wall (2 comments)

At 9:56am on December 1, 2022, JPollard said…

Good Day,

How is everything with you, I picked interest on you after going through your short profile and deemed it necessary to write you immediately. I have something very vital to disclose to you,but I found it difficult to express myself here, since it's a public site.Could you please get back to me on ( mr.jamespollard100@gmail.com ) for the full details.Have a nice day
Thanks God bless.

At 2:57pm on December 3, 2022, jj allin said…

Just inbox me on here.

You need to be a member of finnishcanadian.com to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

FinnGoods Christmas Store is Open

Shop your favourite Finnish and Swedish products at FinnGoods Christmas store at www.FinnGoods.com. We are located in Langley,…Continue

Tags: Töysäläinen, Muurikka, Ruuvi, Linkosuo, Panda

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade Nov 2.

Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story 1 Reply

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue

Tags: Kahvi, Licorice, Varrasleipä, Finntoast, Halva

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales May 28.

Family

Genealogy going on with me. I'm looking for information about a person: Name: Jenny Ojalehto Luonua. b.10 Jun 1903. Pennsylvania. Parents: Herman Luonua and Maria Rapinoja Luonua.Continue

Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.

Tietoja enostani etsiskelen 1 Reply

Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue

Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.

© 2022   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service