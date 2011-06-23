Helsinki Design Week 2017

Helsinki Design Week 2017

Time: September 14, 2017 at 6pm to September 17, 2017 at 6pm
Location: Clarion Hotel, Helsinki
City/Town: Helsinki
Website or Map: http://www.helsinkidesignweek…
Event Type: cultural
Event Description

Helsinki will be hosting new and established design items from September 7-17, 2017. See what is new in Finnish design,in addition to displays by international Finnish companies.

Helsinki Design Week Begins! Sept.7-17, 2017

If you are travelling to Helsinki within the week, be sure to take in all of the unique designs by current firms and "new" designers. It is an event not to be missed!Continue

Started by Terryl Nielsen in Miscellaneous 6 hours ago.

