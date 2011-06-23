Sudburyn Laulumiehet - Male Choir Concert

Time: April 30, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Voima Hall Finlandia Village
Street: Fourth Ave.
City/Town: Sudbury ON
Phone: 705 470 2352
Event Type: music
Organized By: jarmo saari
Sudbury Finnish Male Choir - spring concert April 30 at 2 PM. Location: Voima Hall, Finlandia Village. Fourth Avenue, Sudbury ON. Tickets from choir members or at the door.
