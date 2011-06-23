Finnish Canadian Historical Society Book Sale

The Finnish Canadian Historical Society, Sudbury has published the book "Finns in the Inco Triangle & IN Touch 1936 – 2002 " which is a collection of articles and photographs of people of Finnish heritage in the Inco Triangle and IN Touch magazines.

The Society will be selling the books at the Mayfair sale on

Saturday, May 13th at Finlandia Village, 4th Ave.,Sudbury

Copies are also available now at Ramakko’s on Regent St & Pinehill Lumber, Lively