Finnish Canadian Historical Society Book Sale

Event Details

Finnish Canadian Historical Society Book Sale

Time: May 13, 2017 from 10am to 2pm
Location: Finlandia Village
Street: 233 4th Ave.,
City/Town: Sudbury, Ontario
Website or Map: http://www.finlandiavillage.c…
Phone: 705-692-9106
Event Type: book, sale
Latest Activity: 20 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Finnish Canadian Historical Society, Sudbury has published the book "Finns in the Inco Triangle & IN Touch 1936 – 2002 " which is a collection of articles and photographs of people of Finnish heritage  in the Inco Triangle and IN Touch magazines.

The Society will be selling the books at the Mayfair sale on
Saturday, May 13th at Finlandia Village, 4th Ave.,Sudbury

Copies are also available now at Ramakko’s on Regent St & Pinehill Lumber, Lively

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Finnish Canadian Historical Society Book Sale to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Attending (1)

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish Goodies 2017 1 Reply

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales on Tuesday.

Wanted: Bilingual English-Finnish and English-Swedish agents

I represent a consultancy firm, LineOne. We are doing a feasibility study for our client. Our client wishes to setup a multilingual telephone support network for their agents and clients. This is NOT…Continue

Started by Steven Ketola in Miscellaneous Mar 15.

Finnish children's books available in English for first time!

Hello! This is Pikku Publishing, publisher of Markus Majaluoma's books in English.This charming and original author/illustrator is super successful in Finland and has been a nominee for the Finlandia…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 2, 2016.

looking for work

hello!i m looking for work in canada..i know it is very difficult and challenging..need all kind of permits etc.but i would be very grateful for all kind of tips and possibilities to get some work in…Continue

Started by kari pääkkönen in Food & Entertainment Oct 20, 2015.

© 2017   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service