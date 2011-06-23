Ontario Finnish Resthome Ladies Auxiliary Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar

Event Details

Ontario Finnish Resthome Ladies Auxiliary Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar

Time: May 13, 2017 from 1pm to 2:30pm
Location: Kesitupa, 721 North Street., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Event Type: fundraiser
Organized By: Ontario Finnish Resthome Found.
Latest Activity: 17 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Our Ladies Auxiliary here at The Finnish Resthome have been hard at work baking Dozens of loaves of Pula and over 500 cookies! All for the Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar Saturday, May 13th at 1pm in the Kesitupa (721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie) ! Tickets are $4 each and very worth it ! Get tickets from the Ontario Finnish Resthome Foundation Office, 721 North Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Ontario Finnish Resthome Ladies Auxiliary Mother's Day Tea and Bazaar to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Attending (1)

Events

  • Amorphis & Swallow The Sun

    March 18, 2017 from 7:30pm to 11:30pm – The Mod Club

    From the Land Of A Thousand Lakes comes two of their finest musical exports. Amorphis, a mix of Folk, Progressive and Doom Metal Fusing together to create a sound of their own. Formed in 1990, Intern

    Organized by Inertia Entertainment | Type: concert

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Finnish Goodies 2017 1 Reply

You can get your Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry the most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Jan 31.

Finnish children's books available in English for first time!

Hello! This is Pikku Publishing, publisher of Markus Majaluoma's books in English.This charming and original author/illustrator is super successful in Finland and has been a nominee for the Finlandia…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Mar 2, 2016.

looking for work

hello!i m looking for work in canada..i know it is very difficult and challenging..need all kind of permits etc.but i would be very grateful for all kind of tips and possibilities to get some work in…Continue

Started by kari pääkkönen in Food & Entertainment Oct 20, 2015.

LITTLE ONES by Kari Suomalainen

Dear friends of all things Finnish! Kari Suomalainen's LITTLE ONES is now available in English for the first time: this funny and beautiful gift book for new parents can be bought from IPG in Chicago…Continue

Started by Elena Mannion in Buy, Sell & Trade Oct 3, 2015.

© 2017   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service