Swedish Christmas Fair 2019

Event Details

Swedish Christmas Fair 2019

Time: December 7, 2019 from 11am to 5pm
Location: Daniels Spectrum
Street: 585 Dundas St E
City/Town: Toronto
Website or Map: https://www.google.com/maps/p…
Event Type: christmas, market
Organized By: SWEA Toronto
Latest Activity: 3 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Swedish Christmas Fair presented by SWEA Toronto!

Lots of excitement awaits with fun for the whole family, food, traditional performances and a market overflowing with arts and crafts.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Swedish Christmas Fair 2019 to add comments!

Join finnishcanadian.com

Attending (1)

Events

Useful links:

- Embassy of Finland in Canada



Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

Happy Thanksgiving! 2 Replies

Finnish and Swedish products from FinnGoods shipped anywhere in Canada. We are located in Vancouver area and carry most popular Finnish and Swedish products such as Organic Fazer Rye Bread…Continue

Tags: Finntoast

Started by FinnGoods Sales in Buy, Sell & Trade. Last reply by FinnGoods Sales Oct 14.

Tietoja enostani etsiskelen

Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt…Continue

Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous Jul 2.

Ruisjauhoja vailla 1 Reply

Mistä oikein löydän ruisjauhoja Quebec Citystä? Olen käynyt jo ties kuinka monessa putiikissa ja marketissa enkä ole nähnyt niitä myytävän. Tietysti ruisleipäkin kelpaisi ensisijaisesti, mutta sen…Continue

Tags: rye, quebec, ruisleipä, ruis

Started by Vilukko in Food & Entertainment. Last reply by Kanadan Sanomat Jan 23.

Mahdollinen muutto kanadaan 1 Reply

Hei arvon foorumilaiset.Olisi kiinnostusta tietää mitä kaikkea tarvisin siihen jos muuttaisin johonkin päin kanadaa? Ei ole siis vielä todellakaa varmaa mutta alustaavasti kyselen. Miten helppoa on…Continue

Started by E.Rantala in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Vilukko Nov 21, 2018.

© 2019   Created by Kanadan Sanomat.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service