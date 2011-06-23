Swedish Christmas Fair 2019

Time: December 8, 2019 from 11am to 4pm
Location: Daniels Spectrum
Street: 585 Dundas St E
City/Town: Toronto
Organized By: SWEA Toronto
Swedish Christmas Fair presented by SWEA Toronto!
Lots of excitement awaits with fun for the whole family, food, traditional performances and a market overflowing with arts and crafts.
