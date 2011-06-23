Time: July 7, 2020 at 12:15pm to August 31, 2020 at 11:45pm
Location: Virtual
City/Town: Toronto
Website or Map: https://swedishchristmasfair.…
Event Type: christmas, in, july, -, swedish, fair
Organized By: SWEA Toronto
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The annual Swedish Christmas Fair presented by SWEA Toronto is going online: Visit our website to access the online store, with Swedish food, crafts design, recipes and much more.
Comment
RSVP for Virtual Swedish Christmas Fair 2020 to add comments!
Join finnishcanadian.com