Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!



FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and raised in Finland but something about an adventure in Canada just called for us. So, we made the move and started a new life in Canada!



After a few years of living here it became obvious that there was something that Canada (and us!) needed: Nordic goodies! After playing with the idea for a while, we decided that why not to do this ourselves! We could start bringing the very best of Finnish and Swedish goodies into the country - and share the Nordic way of life all across North America. And oh, what a ride it has been!



FinnGoods is turning 10 years this year. We are heading towards the teenage years!



We are so happy that we have been able to share this journey with all of you. We can't wait to see what the next 10 years will hold!



Love, Henna + Timo

