FinnGoods Introduction

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to (re)introduce ourselves!

FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and raised in Finland but something about an adventure in Canada just called for us. So, we made the move and started a new life in Canada!

After a few years of living here it became obvious that there was something that Canada (and us!) needed: Nordic goodies! After playing with the idea for a while, we decided that why not to do this ourselves! We could start bringing the very best of Finnish and Swedish goodies into the country - and share the Nordic Way of Living all across North America. And oh, what a ride it has been!

Since day one, we have been so grateful that we can bring these experiences into people’s lives. The connection we have with each one of you is what makes FinnGoods the company that it is today.

We have been expanding over the years and we ship to anywhere in Canada and the USA. Our selection now includes many household items in addition to the foods. Exciting things are coming up too with our beautiful, piece-of-art mobile sauna built & ready for luxury events. We hope to meet the needs of the market and continue to serve you - our loyal customers. We are so thankful for all of you!

Love,
Henna + Timo


Permalink Reply by FinnGoods Sales 1 hour ago

FinnGoods Easter Shop is Open! Hop into the Easter with our fun and tasty collection of Easter candies! 🌼🍭 From old favourites to new chocolate eggs to adorable bunny-shaped treats, we've got everything you need to sweeten up your Easter. 🐰✨


Come visit us to explore our Easter candy wonderland and treat yourself to these delicious goodies. Don't miss out, they're hopping off the shelves fast! 🌷🍫

Occupational therapy work practise 1 Reply

Hi everyone! Is there possibly any occupational therapists here who work in Canada? Or do you know one? I'm an occupational therapy student looking for a work practise place from Canada.

Started by Eveliina in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Kanadan Sanomat Sep 13, 2023.

Family

Genealogy going on with me. I'm looking for information about a person: Name: Jenny Ojalehto Luonua. b.10 Jun 1903. Pennsylvania. Parents: Herman Luonua and Maria Rapinoja Luonua.Continue

Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.

