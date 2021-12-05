Shirley's Page

Happy 104th Finnish Independence Day – December 06 – Hyvää Itsenäisyyspäivää 6.12
Celebrating one’s Independence Day in the winter is much different than the festivities we Canadians celebrate during the heat of July 1st summer’s day for Canada Day.
However, the Finnish “SISU” can bear the cold while singing the flag song Lippulaulu Siniristilippumme during suns-rise on a frigid winter morning as the Finnish flag, the blue cross is raised up the flag pole. The blue signifies…Continue
Posted on December 5, 2021 at 8:49pm
