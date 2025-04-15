SUMMER JOBS AT EHATARE – APPLY NOW!

In partnership with
CANADA SUMMER JOBS
Ehatare is looking for 6 youth:
Paid position, full-time hours. Earliest possible start date is May 5th, 2025, and latest possible end date is August 26th, 2025. Applicants must be between 15 and 30 years of age and must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident in Canada with a valid Social Insurance Number. International students are not eligible for this program. Estonian language is an asset.
Please forward resumes to:
info@ehatare.ca or fax 416-284-5595
Only qualified candidates will be contacted.
Call 416-284-0828 during business hours with any questions.
