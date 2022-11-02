FinnGoods Sales's Page

FinnGoods Sales
Nordic Goods Online Store - FinnGoods
Shop your favourite Finnish and Swedish products at FinnGoods at www.FinnGoods.com. We are located in Langley, BC and ship anywhere in Canada and the USA.

Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story
With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue

Finnish Food Products in Canada

Do you live in Canada and want to buy some Finnish food products? Please visit www.FinnGoods.com. We carry lots of items.

FinnGoods Sales updated their profile
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Nordic Goods Online Store - FinnGoods
18 minutes ago
"Shop FinnGoods Online Store at www.FinnGoods.com/"
18 minutes ago
FinnGoods Sales posted a discussion
Nov 2, 2022

FinnGoods Christmas Store is Open

Shop your favourite Finnish and Swedish products at FinnGoods at www.FinnGoods.com. We are located in Langley, BC and ship anywhere in Canada and the USA.
Nov 2, 2022
Nov 2, 2022
1 Comment
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story
May 28, 2022
"Read more about our story from the Blog at https://www.finngoods.com/2022/05/21/nordic-living-in-north-america-fingoods-story"
May 28, 2022
FinnGoods Sales posted a discussion
May 28, 2022

Bringing a piece of Finland to North America – The FinnGoods Story

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and raised in Finland but something about an adventure in Canada just called for us. So, we made the move and started a new life in Canada!After a few years of living here it became obvious that there was something that Canada (and us!) needed: Nordic goodies! After playing with the idea for a while, we decided to take the leap and FinnGoods was born.
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
1 Comment
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Merry Christmas!
Nov 26, 2019
"Merry Christmas! Order from stock for quick shipping - https://www.finngoods.com/in-stock/"
Nov 26, 2019
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Happy Thanksgiving!
Oct 14, 2019
"Next orders are due on October 28th."
Oct 14, 2019
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Fall Order of Finnish and Swedish Goodies in Canada
Sep 7, 2019
"Order from stock or preorder by September 11th for our fall shipment."
Sep 7, 2019
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Finnish and Swedish Goodies
Aug 25, 2019
"Order from stock or preorder by September 11th for our next shipment."
Aug 25, 2019
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Finnish and Swedish Goodies for Summer
Jun 24, 2019
"Last chance to order before our summer break is Wednesday, June 26th!"
Jun 24, 2019
FinnGoods Sales replied to FinnGoods Sales's discussion Finnish and Swedish Goodies for Easter
Apr 10, 2019
"Order Finntoast and More by April 13th"
Apr 10, 2019

Shop your favourite Finnish and Swedish products at FinnGoods at www.FinnGoods.com. We are located in Langley, BC and ship…Continue

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and…Continue

Family

Genealogy going on with me. I'm looking for information about a person: Name: Jenny Ojalehto Luonua. b.10 Jun 1903. Pennsylvania. Parents: Herman Luonua and Maria Rapinoja Luonua.
Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.

Started by Jouni Salminen in Miscellaneous May 29, 2021.

Tietoja enostani etsiskelen

Tietoja enostani Erkki Linnala etsiskelen . Thunder Bayssa ilmeisesti viimeiset päivänsä viettänyt. Riverside Cementeryyn haudattu.Yleensä kiinnostaisi missä päin asustellut? Erkki oli syntynyt Suomessa 1898.
Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.

Started by Jouni Palonen in Miscellaneous. Last reply by Jouni Palonen Dec 12, 2019.

