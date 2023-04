FinnGoods Sales's Page

With so many new followers here on Social Media, we would love to introduce ourselves!FinnGoods is a family operated small business (est. 2012) located in Langley BC, Canada. We were both born and raised in Finland but something about an adventure in Canada just called for us. So, we made the move and started a new life in Canada!After a few years of living here it became obvious that there was something that Canada (and us!) needed: Nordic goodies! After playing with the idea for a while, we… See More